    Washington Army National Guard Medics provide medical support to 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry regiment during JRTC 24-09. [Image 1 of 3]

    Washington Army National Guard Medics provide medical support to 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry regiment during JRTC 24-09.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kathleen Ball 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Medics from 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, perform necessary foot care for a Soldier during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 26th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environment that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded Soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment skills and maintains unit readiness.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8554597
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-HF206-7837
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Washington Army National Guard Medics provide medical support to 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry regiment during JRTC 24-09. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kathleen Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Medics
    Washington National Guard
    1-303rd CAV
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC 24-09

