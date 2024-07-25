USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

240727-N-FS061-1163

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) – U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jose Cordova Berrios, left, and Builder 1st Class Gabriel Murga Altan, right, look out toward land as Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024