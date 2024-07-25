Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 2 of 8]

    USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

    HONDURAS

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240727-N-FS061-1082
    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) – Ship’s Third Mate William Trager, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), shakes hands with Honduran pilot Luis Cibrian upon the ship’s arrival to Puerto Cortes, Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

