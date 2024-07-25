Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

    USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

    HONDURAS

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240727-N-FS061-1222
    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) – Honduran pilot Luis Cibrian travels toward Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) in Puerto Cortes, Honduras. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8554395
    VIRIN: 240727-N-FS061-1222
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024, by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

