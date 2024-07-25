240727-N-FS061-1222

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) – Honduran pilot Luis Cibrian travels toward Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) in Puerto Cortes, Honduras. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8554395 VIRIN: 240727-N-FS061-1222 Resolution: 5113x3409 Size: 9.24 MB Location: HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.