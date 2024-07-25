USNS Burlington arrives in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

240727-N-FS061-1222
PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) – Honduran pilot Luis Cibrian travels toward Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) in Puerto Cortes, Honduras. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
