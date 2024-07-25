USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts members of the University of California, Los Angeles

240726-N-UF592-1153 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 26, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), poses for a photo with members of the University of California, Los Angeles in the in-port cabin during a tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, July 26. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

