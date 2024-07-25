Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts members of the University of California, Los Angeles [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts members of the University of California, Los Angeles

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240726-N-UF592-1093 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 26, 2024) Members of the University of California, Los Angeles pose for a photo in the forecastle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, July 26. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 10:56
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Tour
    CVN 76
    San Diego
    UCLA
    Naval Air Station North Island
    USS Ronald Reagan

