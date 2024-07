31st MEU Medical Drills

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dylan Yu, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class xxx Cherian, both with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, turn a simulated casualty on his side during a medical drill aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 26, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate corpsmen and ship surgeons’ response-and-triage tactics while providing medical care in a variety of simulated scenarios underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Yu is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

