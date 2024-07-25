Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Medical Drills [Image 7 of 11]

    31st MEU Medical Drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kayle Madej, left and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marina Hernandez apply a splint to a simulated casualty during a medical drill aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 26, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate corpsmen and ship surgeons’ response-and-triage tactics while providing medical care in a variety of simulated scenarios underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Madej is a native of New York, and Hernandez is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 03:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Medical Drills [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

