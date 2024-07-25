31st MEU Medical Drills

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malin Diguglielmo with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes a simulated casualty during a medical drill aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 26, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate corpsmen and ship surgeons’ response-and-triage tactics while providing medical care in a variety of simulated scenarios underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Diguglielmo is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

