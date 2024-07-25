643rd MPs set up to protect the 741st BEB at JRTC 24-09

Soldiers from the 643rd Military Police Company, Connecticut National Guard inspect a vehicle mounted Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) for proper functionality while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 20, 2024. The 643rd Military Police Company provides defensive and policing support to a designated area of operations. The 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion assure mobility, enhance protection, and enable force projection and logistics to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

