EOD prepare rapid response teams at JRTC 24-09

Sgt. First Class Charlie Silva of 1600 Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Company backs a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) up to a command equipment trailer, allowing for rapid EOD response while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 20, 2024. The 1600th Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Company is tasked with locating, identifying, rendering inoperable, and disposing of ordinance and improvised explosives on the battlefield. The 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion assure mobility, enhance protection, and enable force projection and logistics to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

