The 265th prepare to defend against Aerial threats while at JRTC 24-09

Spc. Marc Alexis of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) studies radio communication procedures and command recognition for the Avenger Air Defense System while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 20, 2024. The 265th ADA provides Joint Forces with the capability to defend against hostile aerial and missile threats. The 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion assure mobility, enhance protection, and enable force projection and logistics to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

