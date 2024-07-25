Thunderbirds soar over F.E. Warren

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flying demonstration during the Wings Over Wyoming Airshow at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 24, 2024. The airshow also included the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team, an WC-135V/W Rivet Joint out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska and a demonstration performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

