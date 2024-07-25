Spectators tour a UH-1N Huey Helicopter from the 37th Helicopter Squadron at the Wings Over Wyoming Airshow at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 24, 2024. Before the start of the airshow, spectators were able to interact with Airmen, tour a UH-1N Huey Helicopter and various security forces vehicles on display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8552415 VIRIN: 240724-F-SE585-1723 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds soar over F.E. Warren [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.