Thunderbirds soar over F.E. Warren

Delayed entry program members wait to take their oath of enlistment as a KC-135 flies over head during the Wings Over Wyoming Airshow at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 24, 2024. The airshow included the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team, a KC-135 flyover and a demonstration performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

