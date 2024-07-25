Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:35 Photo ID: 8551882 VIRIN: 240616-A-WY275-9772 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.84 MB Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New England District team participates in Bunker Hill Parade 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.