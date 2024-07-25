Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England District team participates in Bunker Hill Parade 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    New England District team participates in Bunker Hill Parade 2024

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    The New England District Ranger Color Guard (from left) David Grandy, Matthew Coleman and Nicole Giles march in the Bunker Hill Day Parade on June 16, 2024 in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8551882
    VIRIN: 240616-A-WY275-9772
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England District team participates in Bunker Hill Parade 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New England District participates in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024
    New England District team participates in Bunker Hill Parade 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New England District officers, team, participate in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    community relations
    Bunker Hill Day Parade
    New England District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download