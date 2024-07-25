New England District officers, team, participate in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024

Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, Lt. Col. David MacPhail, members of the District Color Guard and New England District team took time from their Father’s Day festivities to march in Charlestown, Massachusetts’ Bunker Hill Day Parade, June 16, 2024, which was also the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th birthday.



Thousands of people lined the streets to watch 125 groups, military and civilian, march past. The one-mile parade began at 12:30 p.m., starting on Vine Street, heading to Bunker Hill Street, turning onto Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street and then ended at the Charlestown Training Field.



The Bunker Hill Parade, one of the oldest parade events in the country, began in 1786. The Bunker Hill Parade committee said that the first parade, held on June 17, 1786, celebrated the completion of the Charlestown Bridge. It began in Boston, stopped on the bridge to celebrate and then proceeded to Bunker Hill where the parade ended with a dinner. Parades after that served as a commemoration of the battle of Bunker Hill.



USACE traces its beginnings to the opening days of the Revolutionary War when Boston native Colonel Richard Gridley was named chief engineer of the Massachusetts Volunteers and shortly thereafter, chief engineer of the newly formed Continental Army by Commander-in-Chief General George Washington. In the early morning hours of June 17, 1775, Gridley, working under the cover of darkness, constructed a well designed earthwork on Breed's Hill (now known as Bunker Hill) that proved practically invulnerable to British cannon.



In addition to Col. Pabis and Lt. Col. MacPhail, the members of the New England District Ranger Color Guard who participated this event were Matthew Coleman, Nicole Giles and David Grandy. Linnea Shirley, Public Affairs, provided support during the event.

