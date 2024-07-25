Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New England District participates in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    New England District participates in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, and Lt. Col. David MacPhail, Deputy District Commander, joins the New England District Ranger Color Guard in marching in the Bunker Hill Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts on June 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:35
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    USACE
    community relations
    New England District
    Bunker Hill Parade

