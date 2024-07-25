New England District participates in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024

Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, and Lt. Col. David MacPhail, Deputy District Commander, joins the New England District Ranger Color Guard in marching in the Bunker Hill Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts on June 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 09:35
|Photo ID:
|8551881
|VIRIN:
|240616-A-WY275-1450
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
New England District officers, team, participate in Bunker Hill Day Parade 2024
