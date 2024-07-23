USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Army Community Service (ACS) celebrate their anniversaries with a cake cutting ceremony and prize raffles at the food court, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. AAFES Post Exchanges were created on July 25, 1895 after a decree by the War Department. ACS was created by U.S. Army Gen. Harold K. Johnson, Army Chief of Staff, to help provide a myriad of essential services and assistance to military families and civilian employees on July 25, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez)
|07.25.2024
|07.26.2024 01:46
|8551518
|240725-A-SW272-1008
|5919x3946
|864.04 KB
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|6
|0
AAFES and ACS celebrate their anniversary with troops in Korea
