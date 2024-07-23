Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries [Image 8 of 9]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Army Community Service (ACS) celebrate their anniversaries with a cake cutting ceremony and prize raffles at the food court, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. AAFES Post Exchanges were created on July 25, 1895 after a decree by the War Department. ACS was created by U.S. Army Gen. Harold K. Johnson, Army Chief of Staff, to help provide a myriad of essential services and assistance to military families and civilian employees on July 25, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8551517
    VIRIN: 240725-A-SW272-1009
    Resolution: 5303x3535
    Size: 804.01 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries
    USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrate AAFES and ACS anniversaries

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AAFES and ACS celebrate their anniversary with troops in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAFES
    ACS
    USAG Yongsan-Casey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download