CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Army Community Service (ACS) celebrate their anniversaries in the Camp Casey food court, July 25. Guests enjoyed free food and had the opportunity to win prizes during the lunchtime celebration.



This year marks the 129th anniversary of the exchange which serves military communities in over 30 countries and four U.S. territories around the world. The exchange has over 5,100 facilities which include Post Exchanges (PXs), convenience and specialty stores, restaurants, movie theaters, military clothing and sales, distribution centers, gas stations, and more.



“The exchange has contributed over $3.7 billion dollars in the past 10 years to enhance Soldiers quality of life,” said Kisol Han, Korea Northern Exchange General Manager. “We value our partnerships with community members.”



PXs were officially created on July 25, 1895, when the War Department charged all post commanders to open them on their installations. The roots of the exchange can be traced back to sutlers, people who followed armies and sold provisions on military camps, during the French and Indian War and American Revolution.



“We go where you go” is the motto of the exchange and it holds especially true for military service members serving overseas. Being able to comfortably and safely obtain goods and services helps improve the morale and welfare of military communities.



“That’s a big thing. Being able to buy products we’re familiar with and love. Imagine being deployed somewhere and not being able to get things you need”, said Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor. “Thank you for providing such excellent service and support, and happy birthday AAFES!”



ACS shares the same birthday, turning 59 this year, and celebrated alongside AAFES by cutting a cake and raffling prizes for troops who came to the food court during the celebration.



ACS helps Soldiers and the entire Army community beginning at their very first duty station and extending through retirement and separation after service. Some common services provided by ACS include educational opportunities, counseling, special event support, and newcomer orientations.



Both organizations are integral to the quality of life and morale of Soldiers, civilians, and families. Having strong services and support within the military community enhances resiliency and can contribute towards higher personal contentment.