U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Combat Logistics Company 33, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to attach a container to the bottom of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a low-light helicopter support team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. HSTs are responsible for the rapid transportation of cargo via helicopter for ship-to-shore, or movement to expeditionary sites when ground transportation is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US This work, 15th MEU and CLC 33 Support Lifting Operations in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick Katz