15th MEU and CLC 33 Support Lifting Operations in Hawaii

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Combat Logistics Company 33, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to attach a container to the bottom of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a low-light helicopter support team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. HSTs are responsible for the rapid transportation of cargo via helicopter for ship-to-shore, or movement to expeditionary sites when ground transportation is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
07.16.2024
|07.16.2024
07.25.2024 23:59
|07.25.2024 23:57
8551469
|8551469
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-PO838-4306
4743x3560
|4743x3560
2.72 MB
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
3
|3
0
|0
