    15th MEU and CLC 33 Support Lifting Operations in Hawaii [Image 5 of 7]

    15th MEU and CLC 33 Support Lifting Operations in Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to lift a container during a low-light helicopter support team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. HSTs are responsible for the rapid transportation of cargo via helicopter for ship-to-shore, or movement to expeditionary sites when ground transportation is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 23:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    15th MEU, HST, CH-53E, Heavy Lift, Training, Helicopter Support Team

