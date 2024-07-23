15th MEU and CLC 33 Support Lifting Operations in Hawaii

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts off with a container attached during a low-light helicopter support team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. HSTs are responsible for the rapid transportation of cargo via helicopter for ship-to-shore, or movement to expeditionary sites when ground transportation is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US