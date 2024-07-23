644 CBCS conducts assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Shin, 644th Combat Communications Squadron commander, receives his first salute as commander from 644 CBCS Airmen during an assumption of command ceremony on Northwest Field at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 25, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that is an endowment of authority of a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

