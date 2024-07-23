Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    644 CBCS conducts assumption of command [Image 1 of 3]

    644 CBCS conducts assumption of command

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, makes remarks during an assumption of command ceremony on Northwest Field at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 25, 2024. As one component of the 36th Contingency Response Group, the 644 CBCS is a rapid-deployment unit designed to deploy all or part of a 32-person team within a moment’s notice to establish and provide communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

