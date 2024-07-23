644 CBCS conducts assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Shin, right, 644th Combat Communications Squadron commander, assumes command during a ceremony on Northwest Field at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 25, 2024. Shin served the 644 CBCS in 2011 as the deputy chief of maintenance and returned this year to assume command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

