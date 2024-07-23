Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharing Knowledge: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Trade Insight on Firefighting Equipment [Image 2 of 5]

    Sharing Knowledge: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Trade Insight on Firefighting Equipment

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Sweeney, right, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Illinois, teaches Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Andre Rombaoa, a California native assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), how to operate a hydraulic rescue tool while underway aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean July 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:56
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
