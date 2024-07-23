Sharing Knowledge: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Trade Insight on Firefighting Equipment

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Wheeler, center, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, instructs Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) on tactical equipment Marines wear during aircraft and personnel recovery missions while underway aboard Boxerin the Pacific Ocean July 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

