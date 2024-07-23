U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Andre Rombaoa, right, a California native assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), teaches Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, about a pry bar and other shipboard firefighting equipment while underway aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean July 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8551232 VIRIN: 240722-M-LO557-1272 Resolution: 6747x4500 Size: 3.3 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharing Knowledge: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Trade Insight on Firefighting Equipment [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.