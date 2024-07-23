811th FSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark C. Betters, left, 11th Mission Support Group commander, bestows the guidon upon U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa M. Cochran, right, 811th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, during the 811th FSS change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

