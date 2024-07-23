U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Trisha Guillebeau, right, 811th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Mark C. Betters, left, 11th Mission Support Group commander, during the 811th FSS change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Passing of the guidon represents the symbolism of passing the squadron responsibilities to the next commander, ensuring Airmen are never without leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:27 Photo ID: 8550390 VIRIN: 240712-F-NB608-1080 Resolution: 3338x5017 Size: 1.9 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 811th FSS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.