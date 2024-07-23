Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    811th FSS welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Trisha Guillebeau, right, 811th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Mark C. Betters, left, 11th Mission Support Group commander, during the 811th FSS change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Passing of the guidon represents the symbolism of passing the squadron responsibilities to the next commander, ensuring Airmen are never without leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    This work, 811th FSS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    JBAB

