811th FSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Trisha Guillebeau, right, 811th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Mark C. Betters, left, 11th Mission Support Group commander, during the 811th FSS change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Guillebeau was awarded the MSM for her commitment and dedication as the commander for the 811th FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

