Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motorcycle Safety Course [Image 2 of 3]

    Motorcycle Safety Course

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. Sailor participating in a motorcycle safety course practice maneuvering their motorcycle. Motorcycle safety course are offered to Sailors, Marines, Veterans and Department of Defense civilians in order to familiarizes themselves with a foundation on proper and safe handling of a motorcycle in various environments and situations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8550323
    VIRIN: 240725-N-VA453-4559
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Course [Image 3 of 3], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Motorcycle Safety Course
    Motorcycle Safety Course
    Motorcycle Safety Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download