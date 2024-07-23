NORFOLK, Va. Sailors participating in a motorcycle safety lineup to ride the training course on Naval Station Norfolk. Motorcycle safety course are offered to Sailors, Marines, Veterans and Department of Defense civilians in order to familiarizes themselves with a foundation on proper and safe handling of a motorcycle in various environments and situations.

