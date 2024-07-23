Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Safety Course [Image 3 of 3]

    Motorcycle Safety Course

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. Sailors participating in a motorcycle safety lineup to ride the training course on Naval Station Norfolk. Motorcycle safety course are offered to Sailors, Marines, Veterans and Department of Defense civilians in order to familiarizes themselves with a foundation on proper and safe handling of a motorcycle in various environments and situations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8550326
    VIRIN: 240725-N-VA453-4557
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Course [Image 3 of 3], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

