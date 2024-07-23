Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Director R. Train Hatton (left), NAS Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano (left) and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace cut a cake during the FFSC's July 25 observance of the organization's 45th anniversary. Along with commemorating the FFSC's anniversary, the ribbon-cutting marked the reopening of the facility's main entrance which had been closed for renovations.

