    Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary [Image 2 of 2]

    Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Director R. Train Hatton (left), NAS Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano (left) and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace cut a cake during the FFSC's July 25 observance of the organization's 45th anniversary. Along with commemorating the FFSC's anniversary, the ribbon-cutting marked the reopening of the facility's main entrance which had been closed for renovations.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:49
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
