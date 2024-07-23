Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Director R. Train Hatton (left), NAS Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano (left) and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace cut a cake during the FFSC's July 25 observance of the organization's 45th anniversary. Along with commemorating the FFSC's anniversary, the ribbon-cutting marked the reopening of the facility's main entrance which had been closed for renovations. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) commemorated the FFSC’s 45th anniversary July 25.



The event also marked the grand reopening of the facility’s main entrance which had been closed for renovations. The celebration featured a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the event.



Numerous FFSC programs and associated organizational information tables were on display, showcasing the numerous programs FFSC offers. During brief remarks to the more than 50 individuals gathered for the brief ribbon and cake-cutting event, NAS Pensacola FFSC Director R. Train Hatton highlighted the center's evolution over the years, noting the expansion of services to meet the changing needs of the Navy community.



"From our humble beginnings to the comprehensive support network we have today, our mission has always been to serve those who serve our nation," he said. “NAS Pensacola’s FFSC serves a wide demographic – from first term Sailors and Marines, to an increasing Veteran population – and we’re committed to ensuring each and every individual who comes through our doors receives the information and referrals they deserve.”



Designed to provide unified, customer-focused, consistent and efficient programs and services to support sustained mission and Navy readiness, the Fleet and Family Support Center serves as an information and referral service, education and one-on-one assistance entity, all at no cost to eligible patrons. Hatton added that the organization’s programs include: New Parent Support; Exceptional Family Member; Family Advocacy; Personal Financial Management; Life Skills Education; Clinical Counseling; Transition Assistance; Relocation Assistance; Family Employment Readiness; Disaster Preparedness; and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR).



“A service member’s personal life can impact the operational readiness of the Navy,” said NAS Pensacola FFSC employee Stacy Leach. “The NAS Pensacola FFSC staff is committed to ensuring that each and every eligible patron and their family understands that we’re here to help them meet their goals, that we understand some of the unique challenges service members and their family can face, and that we’re invested in making sure our visitors have the tools they need to succeed.”



Hatton added that the NAS Pensacola FFSC also maintains a Retired Activities Office (RAO), an information liaison and advisory center for military retirees and their families as well as for active duty personnel nearing retirement.



The FFSC, established in 1979 in Norfolk, Virginia, now includes 81 centers worldwide offering in-person and virtual services. FFSC also provides programs aimed at improving family readiness and personal resilience, ensuring that Navy families remain strong and prepared for the demands of military service.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).