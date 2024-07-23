Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary [Image 1 of 2]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano (left), Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Director R. Train Hatton and FFSC employee Stacy Leach cut a ribbon during the FFSC's 45th anniversary celebration July 25. Along with commemorating the FFSC's anniversary, the ribbon-cutting marked the reopening of the facility's main entrance which had been closed for renovations.

    This work, Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CNRSE #NASP #CNIC #FFSC

