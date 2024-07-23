Pensacola Commemorates FFSC’s 45 Anniversary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano (left), Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Director R. Train Hatton and FFSC employee Stacy Leach cut a ribbon during the FFSC's 45th anniversary celebration July 25. Along with commemorating the FFSC's anniversary, the ribbon-cutting marked the reopening of the facility's main entrance which had been closed for renovations.

Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US by Garrett Dipuma