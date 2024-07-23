Argentina's Chief of Defense visits U.S. Southern Command

240725-A-BD526-1065 MIAMI (July 25, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Argentina’s Chief of Defense, Brig. Gen. Xavier Julián Isaac, pose for a photo at the command's headquarters. Isaac met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss the command's efforts to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership between the U.S. and Argentina. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

