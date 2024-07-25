Argentina’s top military officer visits SOUTHCOM

Photo By Erica Bechard | 240725-A-BD526-1016 MIAMI (July 25, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander...... read more read more Photo By Erica Bechard | 240725-A-BD526-1016 MIAMI (July 25, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Argentina’s Chief of Defense, Brig. Gen. Xavier Julián Isaac, stand at the entrance of the command's headquarters. Isaac met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss the command's efforts to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership between the U.S. and Argentina. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

DORAL, Fla. (July 26, 2024) -- Argentine Armed Forces Joint Command Chief Gen. Xavier Isaac visited the headquarters of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) yesterday to discuss bilateral defense cooperation.



He met with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of SOUTHCOM, and senior command leaders to explore ways to further deepen the U.S.-Argentina defense partnership.



The U.S. and Argentina enjoy a close and longstanding defense partnership rooted in our shared values and interests.



The U.S.-Argentina defense partnership includes supporting Argentine defense modernization, international peacekeeping operations, disaster relief, cyber defense exercises, expert exchanges on cold-weather operations, symposiums on human rights, maritime security exercises, and training engagements on aviation safety and maintenance.



Recent cooperation includes the Argentina Navy training with the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group during Southern Seas 2024 in May, bilateral maritime operations and exercises with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James during Operation Southern Cross 2024, and the April visit of Richardson to Argentina that included a formal transfer of a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft to the Argentine Air Force.



