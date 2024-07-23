Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Argentina's Chief of Defense visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Argentina's Chief of Defense visits U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    240725-A-BD526-1016 MIAMI (July 25, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Argentina’s Chief of Defense, Brig. Gen. Xavier Julián Isaac, stand at the entrance of the command's headquarters. Isaac met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss the command's efforts to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership between the U.S. and Argentina. (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    This work, Argentina's Chief of Defense visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 4 of 4], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

