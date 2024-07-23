10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the third and final qualifying race July 25 to earn a spot on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team. The six-mile qualifiers were hosted by Fort Drum Family, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff to determine the 18 Soldiers for the men’s, women’s, and mixed teams that will compete in the Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 13, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

