10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the third and final qualifying race July 25 to earn a spot on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team. The six-mile qualifiers were hosted by Fort Drum Family, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff to determine the 18 Soldiers for the men's, women's, and mixed teams that will compete in the Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 13, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 25, 2024) -- Dozens of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers raced the clock July 25 in hopes of securing their spot on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team during the third and final qualifier outside Magrath Sports Complex.



Pfc. Dakota Jozwiak, with 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, recorded the fastest time at 36:01.



“That was better than I expected,” he said. “I was aiming for around a 38, but then I went out and ran it at 5:45- to 6-minute pace and I wanted to see how long I could hold it there.”



Jozwiak said the hills challenged his tempo, but he finished strong.



“I used to run in high school, but this is my first time running for an Army Ten-Miler team,” he said. “I thought it would be something fun to do before we deploy.”



Having just arrived at Fort Drum two months ago, Jozwiak hasn’t competed in any local races yet, although he recently won a division two-mile race.



First Lt. Kelly Emery, an operations officer with 642nd Engineer Support Company, ran the May qualifier and chose to run a second one for fun.



“I’m really passionate about running,” she said. “This is a good way to meet a group of women who also like running, which isn’t always easy to do.”



Emery ran on the 2023 Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team, and she said this a race worth repeating.



“I like representing Fort Drum and the sense of pride you get from wearing the team uniform,” she said.



Spc. Mateo Gomez finished the six-mile run with a time of 41:24, seven seconds slower than his last qualifying time but better than his first.



“I could do better,” he said. “The reason I want to run on the team is to improve myself and show that I can do better and be an example for others.”



Gomez has never run the Army Ten-Miler before, but he is no stranger to long-distance running.



“I actually ran a marathon when I was deployed,” he said. “A 26.2-mile run in under four hours, that was pretty hard. But a lot of it is mental, and if you think you can do it, then you can do anything.”



Mike D’Augustino, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation supervisory recreation assistant, said that roughly 75 Soldiers participated in the three qualifiers.



“Typically, our third qualifier is our strongest showing, and they really gave it their all to make the team,” he said.



Only 18 will go to race in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, and qualifying is not a guarantee of running the D.C. race. Soldiers must have chain of command approval to ensure the event does not conflict with training, deployment, or any other career obligations. When the roster is finalized, D’Augustino said it will be posted online at www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR and www.facebook.com/FtDrumFitness.



“It was great to see so many Soldiers participate in this year’s qualifiers,” he said. “For those who make the final roster, we hope they train hard, have a good race, and make us proud.”