Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler [Image 6 of 6]

    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the third and final qualifying race July 25 to earn a spot on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team. The six-mile qualifiers were hosted by Fort Drum Family, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff to determine the 18 Soldiers for the men’s, women’s, and mixed teams that will compete in the Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 13, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8549608
    VIRIN: 240725-A-XX986-1006
    Resolution: 4977x3118
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler
    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler
    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler
    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler
    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler
    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Mountain Division runners lock in qualifying times for Army Ten-Miler

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Army Ten-Miler
    Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team
    Fort Drum FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download