    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Officer Selections to Navy Captain [Image 2 of 3]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Officer Selections to Navy Captain

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Commander Kathleen Dagher was selected earlier this year to promote to the rank of Captain. Dagher serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Director for Administration.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8549372
    VIRIN: 240712-O-KJ310-9254
    Resolution: 1621x2432
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    navy medicine
    mcas cherry point
    nhccp
    navymedicine

