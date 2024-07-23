Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Officer Selections to Navy Captain

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Three officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point were selected to promote to the rank of Navy Captain earlier this year.

    Navy Commanders Matthew Behil, Crystal Bryant, and Kathleen Dagher serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and will advance to the rank. Behil leads the clinic’s Optometry Department, Bryant serves as the Director for Healthcare Business and Dagher the Director for Administration.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
