Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Officer Selections to Navy Captain

Three officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point were selected to promote to the rank of Navy Captain earlier this year.
Navy Commanders Matthew Behil, Crystal Bryant, and Kathleen Dagher serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and will advance to the rank. Behil leads the clinic’s Optometry Department, Bryant serves as the Director for Healthcare Business and Dagher the Director for Administration.
|07.25.2024
|07.25.2024 08:35
|476990
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|11
|0
