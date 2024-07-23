Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Officer Selections to Navy Captain

Navy Commander Crystal Bryant was selected earlier this year to promote to the rank of Captain. Bryant serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Director for Healthcare Business.

