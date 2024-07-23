7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Singapore

240724-N-PH222-2014 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024) Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander U.S. 7th Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy Chief of Staff of the Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Saw Shi Tat and the Hon. Jonathan E. Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, observe Blue Ridge’s Color Guard parade the colors on the foc’sle prior to a big top reception during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Location: SG