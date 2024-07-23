Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Singapore

    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240724-N-PH222-2002 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024) Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), welcomes the Hon. Jonathan E. Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, and Ms. Karen Doff, prior to a reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    C7F
    Allies and Partners

