7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Singapore

240724-N-PH222-2002 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024) Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), welcomes the Hon. Jonathan E. Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, and Ms. Karen Doff, prior to a reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

