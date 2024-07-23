7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Singapore

240724-N-PH222-2017 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers remarks to guests during a reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), while on a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

